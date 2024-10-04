Mike Rogers to Newsmax: US Gets 'Catches Cold,' Michigan Gets 'Pneumonia'

Former congressman Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, told Newsmax on Friday that "people are at wit's end" due to economic struggles that have caused longtime Democrats to turn on the party.

The Republican Party must focus on the economy to win in November, Rogers told "National Report" the high cost of food, rent, and utilities are the "issues that matter to Michigan working families."

When the rest of the country "catches a cold" economically, Michiganders "get pneumonia," he lamented. "We are really suffering."

Rogers, who appeared onstage with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday, said he had "never seen such excitement" before stepping out alongside Trump.

The attendees "weren't all just standard Republicans coming in," noting he met "a lot of people" who said they "used to be a Democrat" or still are members of the party but feel they "can't vote for the Democrats this time."

"In the last four years," Rogers continued, "we're now importing more food than we export.

"We build more foreign cars in America than domestic cars. The interest payment on our national debt is going to be bigger than the Department of Defense" budget.

"We just surpassed $1 trillion in credit card debt, which means people in Michigan are buying groceries at 23% interest."

"People are at wit's end," noting the "polls tightening in these battleground states."

He went on to say that recent polls "look really good" for his senate campaign, noting Democrats are "starting to pull out all the stops" to support his opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., by bringing former President Barack Obama to the Great Lake State for a recent rally.

Rogers said Democrats are losing voters in Michigan due to the party's stance on the Middle East, noting his campaign recently spoke with Arab Americans in Dearborn who said they could not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris or other Democrats.

"I haven't gotten their vote yet," Rogers added. "I think that's why we're still tied" in recent surveys.

"But I think that this is a huge opportunity for Republicans to show these communities" that they care.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com