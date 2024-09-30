Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Trump Should 'Hammer Home the Economy'

Former President Donald Trump can win the crucial battleground state of Michigan if he continues to focus on the economy and the auto industry, former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., said on Newsmax.

Rogers, who is running for Senate in the Great Lakes State, said Trump should "just keep hammering home the economy" to win Michigan in the upcoming general election.

"In Michigan, when the rest of the country catches a cold, we get pneumonia of the economy," he told Newsmax TV.

He added that the state is “so tied to the automobile industry,” and said that electric vehicle initiatives pushed by Democrats “are absolutely disrupting, in a bad way, the automobile industry,” noting widespread layoffs at automakers Stellantis and General Motors.

“Ford has announced they're closing a couple of lines of new EV vehicles because they're not selling,” Rogers continued.

“And so the Biden administration came in and said, Here's the cars you have to build. And, oh, by the way, America, you're going to have to buy them here pretty soon. It just doesn't work. And it's having … really big negative effects for us.”

Rogers said that if Trump “keeps hammering that home, as he has every time he’s come to the state, he’s going to win.”

