Rep. John James to Newsmax: Dems Have Ruined Michigan, People 'Deserve Better'

Democrats have ruined Michigan and people there "deserve better," says Rep. John James, R-Mich., who on Monday announced his bid for governor.

"This is nothing about ambition. It's all about service," James told Newsmax's "National Report" Wednesday.

"I've been living service before self, which is the reason why I went to the military, went to West point, graduated and flew Apaches in combat, and I went to serve my country. And then later I came back to serve my state ... I understand what it takes to grow prosperity for people in the state of Michigan. Michigan is an amazing state, a state that I love," he added.

"I'm running because I love my state, but it's not the same state that I grew up in. My father came from the Jim Crow South for a better opportunity. But right now, my children and many people's children and grandchildren in the state of Michigan are going to have to leave to find it. We deserve better."

On Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel's claim that James is running away from constituents, he told Newsmax: "If you take that from that political hack who's done nothing to make Michigan great at all, then I have a bridge to sell you.

"Frankly, having somebody who actually has fought for this country, put their life on the line, understands what it takes to keep America safe because they've done it before is absolutely critical."

