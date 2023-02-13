Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Biden Is Toast' If Michelle Obama Runs in 2024

President Joe Biden would be "toast" in his 2024 reelection bid if former first lady Michelle Obama decides to run, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"The question is will Michelle Obama run? Because if she does, Biden can't run," Morris told Monday's "American Agenda." "He's totally dependent on the Obama machine. She would monopolize the African American vote. [Democrats] just [rearranged] the primaries so that the Black vote is decisive by putting South Carolina first.

"And I believe that if Michelle runs, Biden is toast."

Although he has not formally announced yet, Biden has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024 as long as he is healthy.

"I haven't made that decision," Biden told PBS on Feb. 8. "That's my intention, I think. But I haven't made that decision firmly yet."

He said he would be honest with the American people if he thought his age or health was a problem for him to serve a second term.

"Watch me," he said. "It's all I can say. I mean, you know, it goes from one extreme to the other. Last night I was — I heard that people are saying, 'Well, just watch Biden, my God, age is not an issue anymore.' Look, I'm a great respecter of fate. I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job.

"And so, we'll see. But, you know, I just — I think people have to just watch me."

A recent Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed just 37% of Democrats believe Biden should run again, down from 52% in October 2022.

In an opinion column in The Hill on Feb. 3, contributor Myra Adams said Michelle Obama might be the Democrats' "break glass in case of emergency candidate."

"Still, Democrats in 2023 might be desperate enough for party leaders to encourage Mrs. Obama into considering the job. This group could argue that 'your party and country need you' to stop either Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis," Adams wrote. "When I told a Republican activist I was writing about Michelle 2024, he gasped, 'God help us. She could beat any of our candidates. It's a good thing she doesn't want to run.'"

Morris said Monday that Michelle Obama is running second with Vice President Kamala Harris as an alternative candidate if Biden decides not to run.

"She has the Obama machine behind her, [that] I think, essentially controls the Democratic Party," he said. "This is a question of the puppet turning on the puppeteer."

