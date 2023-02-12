×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gretchen whitmer | michigan | ron desantis | florida

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Slams DeSantis' Governing Style

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Sunday, 12 February 2023 09:00 PM EST

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' governing style in Florida is "incredibly destructive."

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," Whitmer called out DeSantis for waging culture wars. DeSantis has ushered in legislation to prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade; and he has declared his stance against teachings of critical race theory, and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

"I don't really know Ron DeSantis, so it's hard for me to say anything real substantive," Whitmer said. "I'll say this: When I took my oath of office, I took an oath to be the governor for all of the people of Michigan. I don't wage culture wars; I fight culture wars, because I'm focused on solving problems.

"I think it's incredibly destructive when people just try to pit others against one another, stoke fear. I think that's a really destructive way to lead."

Whitmer and DeSantis won reelection in November by wide margins in states that usually have competitive gubernatorial races. DeSantis is considered a possible candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, although he has yet to declare his intentions. Whitmer said she has no intention to run and will back President Joe Biden, should he chose to run again.

Without addressing DeSantis directly, Whitmer said she doesn't like politicians who use fear and misinformation to advance their political agenda.

"I think that there are people who are out there that stoke fear and anger and misinformation to help themselves politically," she said. "I'm not saying who I think falls into that category. I'm just saying that's not how I operate. And every governor takes an oath to serve all the people in their state, whether they voted for them or not. And that's what should drive every decision — whether it's the budget you write, to the bills that you sign into law, to the rhetoric that you use: the people you share stages with."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' governing style in Florida is "incredibly destructive."
gretchen whitmer, michigan, ron desantis, florida
336
2023-00-12
Sunday, 12 February 2023 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved