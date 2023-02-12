Trump: National Archives 'Colluded With Dept. of Injustice'

The National Archives and Record Administration is yet another weaponized arm of the government working in collusion with President Joe Biden and Democrats, former President Donald Trump claimed in a rebuke of "injustice" in America.

"Radical, woke NARA, which placed nasty warning labels on our great Constitution, Declaration of Independence, & Bill of Rights, colluded with the Department of Injustice, FBI, & hopeless Joe Biden & his lawyers to try and hide the fact that Joe has, & had, classified documents at his China funded 'think tank,' & other locations," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday night.

"These same weaponized agencies persecute & harass me, my family, & my supporters. They are a disgrace!

"Restore equal justice in America. Shut down the Marxists. MAGA!!!"

Trump's post came hours after he called on "Trump-hating" special counsel Jack Smith to investigate the rigging of the 2020 presidential election as opposed to hunting for documents and harassing the "very decent Mike Pence."

Kind words for Pence have come more often of late from Trump, after some years of acrimony.

"Will Trump Hating Prosecutor Jack Smith be investigating the FACT that they SPIED on my campaign, even as I was in the Oval Office, they Stuffed the Ballot Boxes (per 2000 Mules), used Covid to cheat, that the FBI pushed Twitter & Facebook around, causing massive voter disruption, and so much more?" Trump wrote in Truth Social post late Friday night.

"That's really what he should be looking at, not asking a very decent Mike Pence why he didn't send the votes back to State Legislatures for scrutinization, which he could have done. Get the RIGGERS!"

