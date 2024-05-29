RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Nevada Lawsuit Aims to Ensure 'Fair' Election

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Wednesday that the group's lawsuit over Nevada's mail-in ballot laws aims to ensure "a fair, accurate, secure, and transparent election."

The RNC filed a lawsuit in Nevada this month to prevent the state from counting mail-in ballots that were received after election day. Under current state law, mail-in ballots may be counted if they are received within four days of election day and are postmarked before the end of the day.

The RNC, which has filed similar lawsuits in Mississippi and North Dakota, argues that counting ballots after election day violates the requirement in the U.S. Constitution that election day takes place on a single day.

"We want the rules, the laws, the regulations that are in place governing elections in all 50 states to be in place so that we can ensure that we have a fair, accurate, secure, and transparent election," Whatley said on "Wake Up America."

He added that the RNC is pushing for "protections like signature requirements, like witness requirements, like they have to be in by Election Day, which is what we're suing over in Nevada … We don't want people using drop boxes."

Whatley added: "The other things that we're trying to do is make sure that only American citizens can vote. These are common sense protections on our elections, and when we have states that are not going to engage the right way in setting up these rules, we're going to file lawsuits."

Asked if the RNC wants Republicans to vote by mail and to vote before election day, Whatley said the RNC expects "over 50% of all votes are going to be cast before Election Day this cycle," which includes votes by Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

However, he added: "I don't want half of the country voting when they haven't heard from us and from our candidates. We want informed voters when they go to the polls. ... It's not changing our messaging, it's changing our delivery methods, it's making sure that we are talking to voters earlier in the cycle.

"As President [Donald] Trump has said, early voting is great, mail-in voting is great, voting on election day is great, but you've got to make a plan and you've got to execute that plan and get that ballot in."

