Tags: michael whatley | rnc | donald trump | ron desantis | gop | support | joe biden

GOP Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Republicans More Unified Than Democrats

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:56 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has the support of 97% of Republican voters, Michael Whatley, the chair of the Republican National Committee told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "The National Report," Whatley discussed the recent meeting between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It was the first time the two former rivals met since they both campaigned for the Republican nomination for president.

"They had a great meeting," Whatley said. "We're very welcoming of Ron DeSantis' support."

DeSantis dropped out of the race after a poor showing in the Iowa caucus and endorsed Trump.

"Gov. DeSantis has done a great job down in Florida," Whatley said. "We appreciate the fact that Florida has turned a lot of corners in terms of governance."

In the closed Pennsylvania Republican primary, Nikki Haley received more than 157,000 votes, even though she dropped out of the race a month ago. Whatley said despite her support, the Republican Party is behind Trump.

"The support we are getting right now from every segment of the Republican Party is unified," Whatley said. "Donald Trump has got 97% support from Republican voters. That is substantially better than [President] Joe Biden has among his base."

While Whatley said he hopes Haley endorses Trump, he said the Republican Party is far more unified than the Democrats.

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

