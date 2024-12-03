RNC Chair to Newsmax: Trump to 'Move Aggressively' in January

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump will "move aggressively" to fulfill his campaign promises after taking office in January.

"For Donald Trump, 'promises made, promises kept' is not just a campaign slogan, it's the way that he operates," Whatley said on "Wake Up America."

Whatley said Trump will "move aggressively to secure the southern border, rebuild our economy, and keep our communities safe."

Whatley went on to praise Trump's choices "for both the senior White House positions, as well as the Cabinet officials" that he's set to nominate, saying that "every single one of them shows that people are policy."

Whatley added: "They're going to move immediately forward on his common sense agenda."

Whatley also noted that Trump has an advantage going into his second term because "we're not going to have fighting within Congress against the administration. We have an America first majority in the House, we have an America first majority in the Senate, we look forward to working with them."