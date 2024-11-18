RNC Chair Whatley: Pa. Officials May Face Prosecution

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said on Monday that the Bucks County, Pennsylvania commissioners who allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in the recent general election could face criminal prosecution.

Whatley told The Daily Caller in an interview on Monday, "We have been very clear that we are going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, folks that are not following the law, that are trying to cheat in these elections. We're going to pursue every legal means that we can against these officials for improperly saying that they're going to count these ballots."

He added that the RNC is exploring whether one of the commissioners could be criminally prosecuted for comments she made in a meeting last Thursday, in which she stated that, "precedent by a court doesn't matter anymore in this country" because "people violate laws anytime they want."

Whatley said that statement deserves investigation.

"We certainly are exploring that right now, and we will pursue this to the fullest extent that we can," Whatley said.

The RNC has already filed a lawsuit against all 67 county boards of elections in Pennsylvania seeking to enforce the state's requirement that voters include the date on mail-in ballots. The RNC and Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick alleged that the Democratic county commissioners in Bucks County voted to allow 405 undated and misdated mail-in ballots.

"By counting undated and misdated mail ballots for the 2024 General Election, they are disobeying this Court's commands many times over," the RNC said in the lawsuit.