RNC Chair Michael Whatley to Newsmax: GOP Is 'Donald Trump's Party'

President-elect Donald Trump's overwhelming election victory shows the Republican Party is not only strong but that it is "Donald Trump's party," Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told Newsmax.

"He has done a fantastic job over the last nine years of truly remaking this party into a party of working-class Americans," Whatley told Tuesday's "Wake Up America." "We saw working-class Americans react to his message, saying that he is going to fight for them every single day. He's going to restore our southern border, rebuild our economy, and ensure that we are strong enough on the world stage to protect our interests at home and abroad."

Trump has already made several choices while building out his Cabinet, and Whatley said the president-elect's decisions are showing his commitment to his campaign promises.

"Promises made, promises kept is not a campaign slogan," Whatley said. "It is how Donald Trump operates. We're already seeing the fact that he is putting people in place to be able to implement the promises that he made during the campaign."

Meanwhile, Trump is returning to the White House after already having served for four years, so he will have the advantage of that experience, according to Whatley.

"He knows the levers that need to be pulled," he said. "He knows the relationships with the House and the Senate are going to be strong. We need the House and the Senate to be able to advance his agenda. But he is coming in with a much better transition team, and he's ready to go on day one. He's going to have the people in place on day one to be able to move forward with this agenda.

"It is also important that the next Senate majority leader, who will be chosen Wednesday in a secret ballot vote, will be a person who will be able to work well with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance."

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rick Scott, R-Florida, are in contention for the leadership role, and the new leader will need to work to make sure the nominations are confirmed for the key positions in the Trump administration, Whatley continued.

"Then we can move forward, enacting the implement and implementing the agenda that he set forward during the campaign, which is going to go back to getting the economy back on track, making sure that we are going to restore the southern border and ensuring that we're going to be strong enough on the world stage to protect our interests," he said.

Whatley also commented on the rhetoric during the election that the GOP is divided, and said Trump "won a common-sense mandate for America."

"What we saw right now is a record number of Blacks, Hispanics, Asian Americans that have come across in a seismic shift to support him," Whatley concluded. "We saw support among Jewish voters that is absolutely through the roof. He did better among women than either Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama. So, you know, we are in a position right now that he has a mandate to go forward.

"But it's a mandate to continue to fight every day for the American people."

