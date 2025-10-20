Whatley to Newsmax: 'No Kings' Shows Dems Learned Nothing From 2024

Michael Whatley, former chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Monday that the "No Kings" rallies over the weekend proved Democrats learned nothing from the 2024 elections.

They continue to embrace aggressive and even violent rhetoric.

At one rally on Saturday in New Jersey, Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin described President Donald Trump as "the orange monster in the White House expecting people in this country to bend the knee, to bow down, to kiss his ring and to kiss his a**. And we say, hell, no!"

And Graham Platner, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Maine, has come under scrutiny for deleted Reddit posts in which he described police as "bastards," said rural white Americans "actually are" racist and stupid, called himself a "communist" and suggested an "armed working class" was required for justice.

Platner has distanced himself from the posts, saying they were made at a dark time after his military service.

"You've got to remember, the Democrats have learned absolutely nothing from 2024," Whatley, who is seeking the GOP nomination in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race in 2026, told "Newsline."

"President Trump won, and we have a Republican House and a Republican Senate because Republicans were running to rebuild our economy, restore our borders, and make sure that America is respected around the world.

"And the Democrats in their Trump derangement syndrome, all they know to do is oppose President Trump, oppose the Republicans, oppose an agenda that the American people are for right now.

"Democrats are fighting harder for criminal illegal aliens. They are fighting harder for criminals in all of our communities right now.

"They are espousing violence, political violence, and they want to see the 'woke' agenda advance.

"That's not where the American people are, but they have learned nothing from the 2024 election."

