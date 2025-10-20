Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Dems' 'King Trump' Talk Pure Theater

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., blasted Democrats for what she called their theatrics and hypocrisy in labeling President Donald Trump a king while simultaneously shutting down the government to score political points.

Appearing on "Newsline" with host Bianca de la Garza, McClain said Democrats' rhetoric shows fear of their "left-wing Marxist base" rather than any serious governing principle.

"Yeah, I think they already know that. But again, they're just scared to death of their left-wing Marxist base," McClain told Newsmax. "I mean, look at what's happening. If President Trump was a king — listen to their own words — we wouldn't have a government shutdown because the king would open the government up."

She added, "If President Trump was a king, they wouldn't have the rally, right? I mean, it's just hypocrisy."

McClain mocked Democrats for what she called inconsistent and opportunistic messaging, noting that their reasons for prolonging the shutdown seem to change by the week.

"At first they shut the government down because it was a protest against Trump. Well, then they shut the government down because it was all about the Epstein [files]. Now it's, 'Oh my goodness, we're going to shut the government down' because it's about tactics. They have no idea what they're doing."

The Michigan Republican said Democrats' shifting rationale underscores a lack of leadership and clear vision within their ranks.

"They have no plan, no vision, and no leader," McClain said. "And what I'll say again is we should never use a government shutdown for more wasteful spending. And that's exactly what they want to do with their $1.5 trillion counterproposal."

She concluded by calling on Democrats to show "a little faith in the American people," adding that voters "can see right through this theatrics" as the nation's debt nears $37 trillion.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com