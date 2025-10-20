Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Democrats Put Politics Over the People

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats are putting themselves ahead of Americans' needs and continuing to keep the government shut down, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday.

Carter appeared on "Wake Up America" and accused Democrats of prioritizing political posturing over the interests of the American people.

"That's what they're doing," Carter told host Alex Kraemer, adding that Schumer "is doing nothing more than trying to prove he's more anti-Trump than AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] because he's afraid she's going to primary him."

Carter also criticized Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., for "putting his party over Georgians," saying the senator "is not representing the values of the state of Georgia."

Carter linked the ongoing government shutdown to Democrats' push to extend healthcare benefits to illegal migrants, arguing that their stance is hurting working families and rural communities.

"That's why we're in a shutdown right now," he said. "Chuck Schumer, Jon Ossoff, and the Democrats want to give healthcare to illegal immigrants. That's all there is to it."

He explained that under the Working Families Tax Cut Act, Republicans barred illegal migrants from receiving Medicaid benefits and penalized states that provided them.

"What's happening here is it's causing our farmers and rural hospitals to suffer because they are not able to get the funds that have been allocated and appropriated," Carter said.

Discussing recent "No Kings" demonstrations, Carter denounced the protests as "nothing more than a bunch of antifa socialists and Marxists who hate democracy."

He added, "You could have very well called this the 'I Hate America' campaign," arguing that protesters were promoting socialism akin to Russia and China.

Carter also accused the media of misleading Americans about the cause of the shutdown.

"It's absolutely erroneous," he said. "Everyone thinks, 'Oh, well, you have control of the House and the Senate and the White House, why can't you get the government open.'"

He emphasized that Senate Democrats have repeatedly blocked Republican funding measures. "They have voted 10 times already to keep the government shut down against the [continuing resolution] that we passed in the House," the lawmaker said.

Looking ahead, Carter expressed hope that a defense bill vote in the Senate could "shake things loose," but he insisted Democrats must relent.

"To hold our troops, to hold our citizens hostage in order to get healthcare for illegal immigrants is despicable," he said.

