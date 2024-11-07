Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to Newsmax: Dems 'Disconnected' From Latinos

Latinos' increased support for President-elect Donald Trump in Tuesday's election shows that Democrats are "so disconnected" from Hispanics, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Newsmax on Thursday.

Trump's landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris included him becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win Miami-Dade County since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Suarez was asked for his reaction after being shown a clip of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough calling some Hispanic voters misogynistic and racist.

"My reaction is that's precisely why they lost," Suarez told host Alison Maloni of liberal Democrats. "They are so disconnected. They lost the popular vote. They lost the presidency. They lost the Senate, and they lost the House. And if they keep up that rhetoric, they're going to continue to lose."

A Tipp Insights analysis of CNN polling data showed that Harris had a margin of just 8 percentage points (53%-45%) over Trump among Hispanic voters. In 2020 against President Joe Biden and 2016 against Hillary Clinton, Trump lost the Hispanic vote by 33 and 38 points, respectively.

Suarez said there were several reasons Latinos were drawn to Trump.

"I think the first thing is he listened, right, a shocking concept. He listened," Suarez said. "And Democrats made some massive mistakes. One of which was branding all Hispanics as LatinX, something that, of course, doesn't resonate with Hispanics. Or when Joe Biden said that we were as unique as San Antonio Tacos, I think it showed that a disconnect between the Democratic Party and Hispanics and this sort of thought that immigration was the only issue that Hispanics cared about.

"Hispanics are law abiding. Hispanics, you know, by and large, come to this country legally, including my parents, who came at 12 and 7. Hispanics, you know, love this country. They love the prospect that if they work hard and play by the rules, they can be successful and their children can be successful. Right? And so they care about a lot of the same issues that everybody else cares about."

Suarez also said Trump and Republicans have a better understanding that Latinos remain emotionally attached to their native countries.

"I think when you talk about the specific Hispanic cultures, like Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, etc., you have to look at the specific policies of their home country and how the United States is addressing those policies," he said. "And I think on that issue, Donald Trump has a far better record than Joe Biden has, who did nothing in Cuba, nothing in Venezuela, nothing to stop, you know, communist and socialist dictators, in part because we saw the Democratic Party gravitating towards socialism here in America, which was something that also worried Hispanics and Americans tremendously.

"And you saw the result was a rejection of socialism in the most broadest way that I've ever seen in my lifetime. And it's something that made me, when I got to sleep, sleep very well that night."

