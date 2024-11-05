WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Wins Dem Stronghold Miami-Dade County

By    |   Tuesday, 05 November 2024 09:18 PM EST

Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Miami-Dade County since George H.W. Bush in 1988, according to predictions by The Associated Press.

Hillary Clinton won the Florida county by 30% in 2016, and President Joe Biden won it in 2020 by 7%.

“In Miami-Dade, Democrats used to win by 20, 25 points,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Tuesday.

But the Democrat Party has “lost touch with common sense,” he added, “and that is why we have seen so many people join the Republican Party.”

A strong across-the-board showing by Trump helped propel the Republican former president to victory in Florida, once a swing state.

Trump not only improved on his 2020 performance in Republican areas of the state. He also made inroads with voters in Florida’s battleground areas and was on pace to outperform Vice President Kamala Harris in areas considered to be moderately Democratic. Trump led Harris by 11% with about 80% of the expected vote reported when the race in the state was called.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


