TIPP Poll Expert: Hispanic Erosion Doomed Harris

Hispanics traditionally have been a voting bloc Democrats could rely on in elections, but this year, that support plunged, and it helped lead to Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Tipp Insights analysis of CNN polling data revealed Wednesday in a report by Raghavan Mayur, director of the IBD/TIPP Poll, showed that Harris had a margin of just 8 percentage points (53%-45%) over Trump among Hispanic voters. In 2020 against Joe Biden and 2016 against Hillary Clinton, Trump lost the Hispanic vote by 33 and 38 points, respectively.

"While Hispanics boosted Democratic margins by nearly 4 points in 2016 and 2020, their influence dwindled to just 1% this cycle, underscoring a pivotal shift," Mayur wrote.

Trump even won Florida's heavily Hispanic Miami-Dade County — traditionally a huge source of Democrat votes. Clinton carried the county by 29.4 points (63.2%-33.8%) in 2016 and Biden won it by 7.4 points (53.3%-45.9%) in 2020. But on Wednesday, Trump carried the county by 11.6 points (55.5%-43.9%).

Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county since George H.W. Bush in 1988 against Michael Dukakis.