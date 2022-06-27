Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Warren 'Agrees With the Woke' in Call to Pack Court

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s call to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court after its ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade is proof that she “agrees with the woke” who want to take over a branch of government, which is “sad” and will result in Democrats being voted out of office in the upcoming midterm elections, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday.

Warren on Sunday said the Supreme Court has “burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had” with its ruling.

"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it," Warren, D-Mass., told ABC’s "This Week.” "I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court. We've done it before, we need to do it again."

Warren has previously called for expanding the number of justices.

“Very sad,” Meuser told Newsmax. “Talk about undermining or attempting to undermine democracy because they are against a position of the courts based upon the constitutionality that every constitutional attorney or academic agrees with.

“Elizabeth Warren and others think it's now time to pack the court, so they agree with the left, they agree with the woke, they want to take over branch of government. That’s outrageous. This is why they will largely be voted out. America is not for that. FDR [Franklin Delano Roosevelt] tried to do it and it damaged his legacy immensely, and we have to make sure that it doesn't happen by, frankly, voting Republican come this November.”

Warren on Sunday argued that abortion should be a constitutional right.

"We have never left individual rights to the states. The whole idea is that women are not second-class citizens and the government is not the one that will decide about the continuation of a pregnancy," Warren said. "Access to abortion, like other medical procedures, should be available across the board to all people in this country."

Meuser said it’s time to have civil discussions on the subject and to “get some sensible laws designed by the people, not by some arbitrary decision” made in 1973.

“What we should focus on is not violence, not talking about packing the court, but on working with the states and what is appropriate for their constituents as far as all the human rights of the mother, father and the unborn,” he said.

