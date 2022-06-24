Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Still States Where Abortions Allowed Under Law

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Friday afternoon cheered the "long-awaited decision" on overturning Roe v. Wade but still pointed out on Newsmax that there are states like her home state of New York where abortion has been codified into law.

"It is a constitutional decision," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "The court has upheld that there is not an actual constitutional right to privacy or right to abortion within the language of the Constitution, and now it's going to be up to the states."

But still, in New York, legislators have passed a late-term abortion law, she said.

"The Democrats were afraid to admit that it was late-term abortion up to the moment of birth," said Tenney. "They kept just saying, we're just codifying Roe v. Wade, which everybody knows is a first-trimester decision."

New York's decision was based on the right to privacy, she added, but "people will now debate and realize that we are a late-term abortion state, and that is not a reasonable standard. It is an extremist position and you're seeing this melting down at the Supreme Court."

Tenney said she's also concerned about the level of violence that is expected after the decision to overturn the 50-year-old Roe decision.

"We are seeing the day of rage," she said. "You're seeing violence. You're seeing attacks on Supreme Court justices such as Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, who had an assassination attempt, and you're seeing them tormenting Amy Coney Barrett and her family at their home, which is all a violation of the law."

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was slow-walking legislation to protect the justices, said Tenney, and that bothers her as a daughter of a New York State Supreme Court Justice.

"I know what it's like to face some of the rage coming from domestic relations clients and people that were before my father as well," she said. "We are supposed to have the robust debate but the violence that is out there should be condemned by the president, by all of our legislative leaders, and the attorney general should be investigating this."

The government should also be working against the violence that is taking place in crisis pregnancy centers across the country, said Tenney, noting one was attacked near her district in Amherst, a suburb of Buffalo.

"They were firebombed and the people were forced to be evacuated and moved to an undisclosed location for their safety," she said. "There have been over 40 incidents of that since this illegal leak happened with this opinion."

