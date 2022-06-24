GOP State AGs to Newsmax: State Trigger Laws Banning Abortion Taking Effect Soon

Two Republican state prosecutors joined Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Friday to discuss how their jurisdictions are acting on the recent Dobbs v. Jackson decision to prohibit abortion.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge explained that she certified Dobbs' overruling of Roe v. Wade in her state earlier in the day, thus triggering a 2019 law banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother.

"To God be the glory that the Supreme Court made this decision. None of us thought that we would perhaps ever see this decision, and for me, as a mom, it's the greatest honor of my lifetime to certify that decision today in Arkansas," Rutledge said.

Meanwhile, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes described the day as "historic" and the high court's ruling as "monumental." He further confirmed that Utah's near-total ban on abortion would be certified by the state as soon as possible.

"Like Mississippi, we also had a ban. Ours was 18 weeks. So we were very much involved defending our case and defending this case," Reyes said. "I want to throw out some credit and love to [the] attorney general of Mississippi, Lynn Fitch, and her team. She did an amazing job."

Reyes added that the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overruled the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that made abortion legal nationwide, would only send the abortion issue back to states like it once was.

"For millions of Americans, it's an answer to prayers. I also understand that for many people, it's a shocking loss of what they believed to be a right that they had," the state prosecutor said.

But "this does not mean abortion is illegal in America. This gives the power back to the states to be able to regulate that," he continued. "And it will be illegal in some states like Arkansas and Texas and Utah and Mississippi. But in others, it will be quite legal."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!