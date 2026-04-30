Burt Jones to Newsmax: High Court Ruling Affirms 'Colorblind' Redistricting

Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling striking down Louisiana's second majority-Black congressional district reinforces that states must draw maps without considering race, Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Newsmax.

"I think the court got it right," Jones said Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The Constitution requires equal treatment regardless of race."

In a 6-3 decision, the court sided with Republicans, ruling that congressional districts cannot be drawn primarily based on race.

Supporters of the ruling say it represents a shift away from race-based redistricting mandates.

Jones said the decision could prompt action in other Republican-led states, including Georgia.

"I think there's some other red states, including Georgia, that probably should be looking at redrawing districts," Jones said. "If we had a special session or went back into session, we could probably draw two more solidly Republican districts."

He said it remains unclear whether lawmakers would take up redistricting before the 2026 midterm elections, citing ongoing election-related disputes that could prompt a special session.

"We've had some issues with our secretary of state on our elections front," Jones said. "We have talked about calling a special session to try to fix some of the things that he's refused to do on some of the paper ballots or QR codes."

Any such session would likely come after Georgia's May 19 primary, he added.

"We could be in a special session for one or two reasons this summer, but I think it'll be past the primary," he said.

Jones, who is running for governor, also highlighted his endorsement from President Donald Trump, citing a longstanding relationship.

"He and I have a long, good relationship of over 10 years," Jones said. "He endorsed me for lieutenant governor four years ago. He's endorsed me again for governor because he knows I'm a fighter."

Jones said his campaign aligns with Trump's policy priorities.

"I'll fight for election integrity. I fought for lowering taxes, regulations, school choice opportunities, as well as public safety," he said. "All the things that the president talks about."

He added that Trump remains focused on Georgia, where both the governor's race and a U.S. Senate contest are expected to draw national attention.

"He's got Georgia on his mind," Jones said. "The national Democrats are literally going to spend tens of millions of dollars trying to flip the governor's seat and trying to keep that Senate seat."

Turning to the Republican primary, Jones criticized opponent Rick Jackson over a report alleging Jackson employed illegal immigrants while campaigning on a hardline stance against illegal immigration.

"It doesn't surprise me because everything he's said throughout his campaign has been misleading or just flat-out lies," Jones said.

Jones said he confronted Jackson directly during a recent debate.

"I just point-blank asked him if he had any illegals currently working for him, and he lied about it," Jones said, adding that some workers are now suing Jackson over employment-related claims.

"He's had one that worked for him for over 18 years," Jones said. "He just flat-out lied on stage. So he's just not trustworthy."

Jones also aimed at Jackson's political positioning.

"He wants to act like he's like Trump, even though he's a [former Wyoming Rep.] Liz Cheney donor and supporter," Jones said. "He looks and feels more like [former President] Joe Biden when you see him up close and personal."

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