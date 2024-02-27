Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Biden's Border Killed Laken Riley

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly criticized the Biden administration's open border policies Tuesday on Newsmax, linking them to the murder of Laken Riley.

"The border policies this guy [Jose Ibarra] came in under Biden, he committed this murder under Biden because we have an open border, and nobody's enforcing the laws against people like this," Kelly stated on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Kelly described the White House's response to the tragedy as generic condolences.

"People should be held accountable, and then they say, 'Well, it's a state prosecution, so we shouldn't say more,'" Kelly said, expressing frustration with what she perceived as a lack of attention from the administration.

"Really, in this case, you decide to hold your tongue?" she queried.

Jose Ibarra, accused of Riley's murder, faces multiple charges, including murder and assault. Details surrounding the 22-year-old Riley's death remain limited, with authorities stating that her death resulted from blunt force trauma. Ibarra, a Venezuelan citizen, unlawfully crossed into the United States in 2022, according to immigration authorities, reported CBS News.

Conservatives criticized the Associated Press for allegedly downplaying the immigration and criminal law aspects of the case. The AP's focus on Riley's solo jogging instead of Ibarra's immigration status drew scrutiny.

Americans can see right through a media cover-up. Kelly added, "They're doing their level best, but they see the truth. It's too late for that. Those tactics were yesterday's; they don't work anymore."

Kelly highlighted the need for policy change, citing the situation's urgency.

"We have to stop the sanctuary city policies. People are getting hurt, and they're starting to feel it firsthand," Kelly asserted.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining attention on such issues through media coverage, suggesting that failure to address them adequately could result in more tragedies like Riley's.

"It doesn't matter what the New York Times leaves out. The story is ubiquitous," she said, "and if Republicans were smart, they would make sure that this stays, at least in the right-wing media, all the way through November because how else do you affect change if we don't?"

