Tags: donald trump | joe biden | southgern border | murder

Trump Blames Biden's Border for Ga. Student's Murder

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 02:23 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Biden administration's border policies, writing on Truth Social on Monday that they are responsible for the recent murder of a University of Georgia student by an illegal migrant.

"Crooked Joe Biden's Border invasion is destroying our country and killing our citizens," Trump wrote. "The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have never happened. The monster who took her life illegally entered our country in 2022 … and then was released again by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a child."

Trump vowed that "when I am your president, we will immediately seal the border, stop the invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal criminals in American history."

The former president also said in another post that the Biden administration is considered a joke by many nations around the world.

Trump explained that "vicious gangs and gang members are pouring into our country from South America, and from all over the world. They are being forced out of their countries, in particular Venezuela and Mexico, and deposited" into the U.S. and then these other countries "refuse to take these criminals back."

The former president emphasized that "this is a country destroying event," the fact that foreign countries are sending "us their worst - gang members, murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists, their mentally ill, and ... sick people, who need large scale medical help."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 26 February 2024 02:23 PM
