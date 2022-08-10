Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: FBI Raid Actually About Jan. 6

Media personality Megyn Kelly told Newsmax on Wednesday that there is "zero chance" Attorney General Merrick Garland is pursuing former President Donald Trump over allegedly withheld "classified documents" following the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"If you believe that Merrick Garland actually sent 30 to 40 FBI agents down Mar-a-Lago to raid Trump's home so he could pick up a few boxes that it might have classified information, I got a bridge in Brooklyn that I really want to want you to take a hard look at," Kelly said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday. "It's a lie. It's BS.

"It's a pretext for what he's really after, in my view, and that is evidence that would finally tie Trump to some crime connected with the Jan. 6 riot. To me, it seems obvious there is zero chance he's going after Trump for classified documents."

Kelly said the whole charade is an "obvious attempt to lie to the American people."

"For [Garland] to be sort of trying to get close to Trump because he's really angry Trump has classified documents — and he really might charge him with that crime — would be totally unprecedented. And talk about making a mountain out of a mole hill, right? He just wouldn't do it. There's just no way," she said. "He would, however, succumb to the pressure to try to get at Trump for Jan. 6. That's what this is about, and it's not going to be any more fruitful than his earlier efforts."

Kelly said that no matter what Trump may have technically done wrong in taking the documents to his home, it is just "subterfuge" to try to find something more to prosecute.

"Hillary [Clinton] actually had documents — 30,000 documents, many of which were classified — that she destroyed post receiving a subpoena," Kelly said. "But unlike Trump, she was incapable of declassifying them. The president of the United States gets to declassify documents if he so desires. Did [Trump] cross every 't,' dot every 'i' when he left the White House and make sure he put it in writing? I don't know. I'm going to guess he didn't because Merrick Garland seems to think he's really got him.

"All of that is beside the point. All of this is subterfuge. [Garland is] trying to get him on the thing he can't get him on. He's been trying to suggest that Trump is guilty of conspiracy to defraud the government."

