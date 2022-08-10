DOJ's Weaponization Will Only Strengthen Trump, MAGA Republicans

The Department of Justice, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, has become increasingly more political. In the process it has weaponized itself against the GOP, particularly those who identify with former President Trump.

But those actions collide with Americans’ innate sense of justice and fair play, and will only strengthen the "Make America Great Again" movement and increase the likelihood of Trump’s reelection in 2024.

Things really came to a head Monday evening, when the FBI executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, a Palm Beach private club which has become Trump’s personal residence.

It marked the first time in American history that a search warrant was executed on an American president — current or past. So why did it happen this time?

When famed former Harvard Law professor, defense attorney, and constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz appeared on Newsmax TV’s "The Record" Tuesday night, host Greta Van Susteren asked, "What in the world do you think they were looking for?"

"Oh, I don’t think they were looking for anything but trying to get Donald Trump," Dershowitz replied. "It’s the Laurence Tribe approach to constitutional law: anything is constitutional, as long as it ends up getting Trump."

He went on to explain, "remember, this is Laurence Tribe who asked his former student, Merrick Garland, to indict Trump for attempted murder."

And Tribe, who is also a former Harvard Law professor, claimed that If Garland didn't prosecute Trump, then the rule of law is "out the window."

Dershowitz added that, "I’m a liberal Democrat. I don’t want to see them going after Hillary Clinton, and I don’t want to see them going after Donald Trump."

The DOJ is also going after Trump supporters.

The day after the surprise raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home, agents seized the cell phone of Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican and strong Trump supporter.

Just like the raid the night before, this happened without warning or explanation.

"This morning, while traveling with my family, three FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone," he said.

"They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress."

This has all been building for the last 18 months, with a partial list that includes:

Labeling concerned parents who speak out at school board meetings as domestic terrorists

Ignoring Biden family corruption despite having possession of the Hunter Biden "Laptop From Hell" for years

Raiding the office and homes of Project Veritas investigative journalists

Publicly arresting Trump supporters, including Peter Navarro, age 73, who was handcuffed and shackled at an airport on misdemeanor charges

Overcharging January 6 Capitol Hill trespassers to the point that at least three have committed suicide

FBI informants taking an active role in the alleged attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

And in years prior, the DOJ promoted the Trump-Russian collusion hoax, lied four times on FISA affidavits to obtain search warrants to spy on members of the Trump campaign team, and ignored allegations of wrongdoing committed by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The unbridled abuse of power by the Justice Department, coming just three months before a midterm election is unlikely to have the effect on voters that Democrats and the Biden administration think it will.

The intention may be to demonstrate to voters that Trump and Republicans are corrupt. But voters will see where the real corruption lies — in the White House, the Democratic Party, and the Justice Department headed by Attorney General Garland.

As Thomas Jefferson noted, "Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God."

And entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang made another astute observation Tuesday.

"I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible," he said. "But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution."

And on that note, the satirical "news" site The Babylon Bee didn’t let its fans down this week. A Tuesday headline announced that "Trump Thanks FBI For Kicking Off His 2024 Reelection Campaign."

And so it did.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.