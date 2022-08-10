Chris Christie: FBI Raid of Trump's Home 'Fair Game'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he had "concerns" about the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, but added the search was "fair game."

FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday. Multiple reports said the raid was related to the handling of presidential records, including classified documents, after leaving office.

During an interview on Sirius XM's "Julie Mason Mornings," Christie, the former U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said the raid could not have happened without the approval of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"I trust that it had to have been," Christie told Mason. "And I hope that they understood the implications, both from a policy perspective for the Justice Department and politically, of doing something really as unprecedented as raiding the home or office of a former president. So I have concerns this morning about it, but I also am not going to jump to any conclusions, because I know I don't know all the facts about it.

"This is not something that you should be doing willy-nilly. This is something that should be backed up by grave concerns about the conduct of the subject of the search warrant."

In a statement, Christie said the search of Trump's safe was "fair game," Axios reported.

"It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently in federal law enforcement," Christie said, adding that "you have to have the factual underpinnings to be able to convince a federal judge that you need and have the right to do that."

An ally through Trump's administration, Christie has become a frequent critic of the former president.