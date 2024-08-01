WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Media 'Dishonest About Their Objectivity'

Thursday, 01 August 2024 08:46 PM EDT

Rep. Ashley Hinson said the questions asked of former President Donald Trump during a Wednesday event with the National Association of Black Journalists was "opinion, not journalism."

"That's opinion. That's not journalism," the Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "American Agenda." "And I think that's exactly what President Trump faced on that stage yesterday."

Primarily due to sharp questioning by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, Trump's appearance before a gathering of Black journalists turned remarkably contentious on Wednesday.

Scott pressed Trump on past statements about Black leaders, his support of Jan. 6, 2021, rioters, and diversity hiring — leading the former president to repeatedly complain about how he was treated.

"She was very rude," the former president said, pointing at Scott.

Trump's appearance at a meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists was dripping with bad vibes from the start. Some members objected to the Republican candidate for president's invitation to address the group in the first place, while others said it was their obligation as journalists to question him.

The onstage panel — with Trump questioned by Scott, Fox News' Harris Faulkner, and Semafor's Kadia Goba — was delayed for more than a half hour due to technical issues.

"I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner — first question," Trump said to Scott. "You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'"

Hinson, who previously worked as a journalist, called the media "dishonest."

"I always say, you know, we as politicians have to be really honest about our biases. The media is dishonest about their objectivity. And so I think we saw that on full display in how they questioned President Trump," she said.

"Let's face it: The mainstream media has been carrying the Biden administration's water, Vice President [Kamala] Harris' water, for years. They're in the tank for her.

"But let's face it: Going forward, we need to hold the media accountable as well for their biased reporting," she said.

Harris, the prospective Democrat presidential candidate, did not attend the convention.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

