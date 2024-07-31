Black Reps. Hunt, Donalds Back Trump on Interview Flap

Former President Donald Trump is receiving praise from several Black congressmen following an interview he gave to the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago.

The contentious interview has generated controversy after Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and Asian American woman to serve in that position, had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said while addressing the group's annual convention.

Trump also sparred with interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC News, accusing her of giving him a "very rude introduction" with a tough first question about his past criticism of Black people and Black journalists, his attack on Black prosecutors and the dinner he had at his Florida club with a white supremacist.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, praised Trump on X for showing up in-person, unlike Harris, who takes the Black community for granted, he said.

"He stood strong in the face of vicious attacks and gotcha questions, because that's what leaders do," Hunt said. "As for his record, President Trump accomplished more for the Black community than any other president in my lifetime. Full stop."

Trump's accomplishments include the First Step Act, historic funding of HBCUs, creating opportunity zones, funding workplace development, championing school choice and delivering a great economy for all Americans, Hunt said.

"Trump has delivered for the Black community and as president, he will again," Hunt said.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., praised Trump on X for entering a hostile environment and highlighting his historic accomplishments.

"Fostering tough conversations and debate is how we make America great again for all Americans," Donalds said. "Unlike Kamala Harris, President Trump is not afraid of going into any venue, anytime, anywhere, and today was no exception."