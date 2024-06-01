WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: matthew whitaker | sdny | michael cohen | donald trump | jack smith | campaign | violation

Former Acting AG Whitaker to Newsmax: SDNY Important Puzzle Piece

By    |   Saturday, 01 June 2024 01:26 PM EDT

When trying to understand the weaponization of government, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax that the most important piece of the puzzle is the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"I think the most important piece of this puzzle you just described," Whitaker told "Saturday Report's" Rita Cosby, "is the Southern District of New York."

"Remember, the Southern District of New York," he continued, "is who prosecuted Michael Cohen. They're the ones who added this throw-away federal election campaign violation that is not a campaign violation. They are the ones that could have easily taken that — and as soon as [former President] Donald Trump left office — prosecuted him for that."

"But remember, you know, [special counsel] Jack Smith didn't do that case. The Southern District didn't do that case because it's not a crime. And it had no impact on Michael Cohen's sentence. It was just Michael Cohen, you know, trying to do damage to Donald Trump. And that's exactly what this is — continued."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Saturday, 01 June 2024 01:26 PM
