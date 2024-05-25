Trump: 'What the Hell Is Wrong With' Calling Lawyer Payment a 'Legal Expense'?

Despite remaining under a gag order as his legal expense case goes to closing arguments Tuesday, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is lashing out against the Democrat Judge Juan Merchan, Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and yet "another Crooked Joe Biden election interference hoax."

"Let's put the president in jail for 150 years because a LEGAL EXPENSE to a lawyer was called, by a bookkeeper, a LEGAL EXPENSE to a lawyer!" Trump wrote in a series of scathing Truth Social posts Friday, lashing back at the "hoax" of his trial that could head to the Manhattan jury after the Memorial Day weekend and Monday holiday.

"What else could you call it. Crooked Joe Biden Witch Hunt. Election Interference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Bragg's prosecutors are attempting to claim the Trump organization calling $130,000 in payments to former attorney Michael Cohen a "legal expense" amounts to some kind of state criminal offense. The payments were made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

"LEGAL EXPENSE = LEGAL EXPENSE!!!" Trump succinctly noted in another Truth Social post Friday.

Bragg and Democrats who have long discussed bringing the case against Trump while he was president have attempted to argue the Trump organization bookkeeping calling the payment to Cohen a "legal expense" amounts to an illegal election campaign contribution.

"When the disgraceful district attorney and his thugs, WITH FULL APPROVAL, I assume, by the highly conflicted Judge Juan Merchan, and the Crooked Joe Biden administration, who are leading the trial for ELECTION INTERFERENCE purpose, keep talking about the 'bookkeeping error' or 'crime,' they are referring to the fact that a bookkeeper, with zero influence from or discussion with me, correctly called the payment of a Legal Expense to a lawyer – a Legal Expense," Trump laid out in another Friday post on Truth Social.

"In other words, I am being prosecuted because a bookkeeper, who I had no contact with, marked down, from a dropdown menu in the ledger, a Legal Expense to a lawyer as 'Legal Expense.' What the hell is wrong with that? And, what else would you call it?"

Deeper into the alleged corruption, Trump continue, is the flawed legal case that attempts to try what is arguably under the jurisdiction of the Federal Elections Commission in a state court — one that is clearly Democrat-biased and has a Democract prosecutor funded by liberal billionaire activist George Soros, Trump warned.

"The City of New Yorks D.A. Alvin Bragg is trying to prosecute a federal case, which cannot be done, and where there is NO CRIME, that has been turned down by everyone, including the Federal Elections Commission, SDNY, the D.A.'s Office, and Bragg himself — until I announced that I was running for president," Trump added in another Truth Social post Friday.

"This case could have been brought 7 years ago, but wasn't. It is another Crooked Joe Biden election interference hoax!"

As the media weighs the testimony, evidence, and flimsy and stretched legal theories — according to legal experts like Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax — Trump warns the actual law, legality, and justice might not matter in the deep-blue district of Manhattan, which Trump has argue is "rigged" by a Democrat judge whose daughter is widely reportedly have raised almost $100 million for anti-Trump Democrat congressional campaigns.

"I have a great case, but with a rigged and conflicted judge," Trump added in an all-caps post Friday on Truth Social. "History proves, however, that I would be far better off with a bad case and a great, fair, and honest judge!!!"

Trump's diatribe in a series of social media posts concluded with a suggestion to not take his word for it, but listen to the even the anti-Trump media take, too.

"The Wall Street Journal – opinion," Trump wrote in a final Truth Social post after midnight Friday into Saturday morning, quote the Journal — a newspaper he has long derided as anti-Trump. "'Alvin Bragg hasn't proved his case in the Trump trial. The evidence shows why the charges should never have been brought.

"'New York prosecutors rested their hush-money case against Donald Trump this week, but after 20 days in court, and a trial transcript of 4,000 pages, the missing piece is still missing. The question is whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg presented the evidence necessary for a conviction, and if we were in the jury room, we'd say NO.'"

After Monday's holiday and almost a week off for the jury, the legal expense case is expected to go with closing statements by the prosecution and defense. Merchan reportedly anticipates a few hours of each closing statement before jury instructions and deliberation. A verdict could come as soon as Tuesday night, but likely by the end of the week, according to legal experts to Newsmax.