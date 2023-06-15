×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew whitaker | newsmax | donald trump

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Will Assemble 'Good Team'

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 01:35 PM EDT

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump will find a "good team" for legal defense against a federal indictment.

Whitaker, appearing on "Wake Up America," was asked about Trump's reported difficulties in assembling a legal team for his defense in the indictment. Whitaker said representing Trump "shouldn't hurt their careers," adding, "we should be in a place where, just like John Adams when he represented" British officers accused in the Boston Massacre of 1770.

Said Whitaker: "We've reached a point now in this cancel culture where lawyers are afraid of" representing "controversial clients."

Whitaker also said "the hardest thing is really probably more, who can get admitted to the Miami bar than … who is going to represent Donald Trump, but I don't have any worries that he'll have a good attorney."

Whitaker also called for "cameras in federal courtrooms, including the Supreme Court," saying, "I feel very strongly about that.

"For some reason, the elitists in the federal judiciary think that somehow, they're too good to have cameras and … obviously, it does not allow for accountability and … transparency."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump will find a "good team" for legal defense against a federal indictment.
matthew whitaker, newsmax, donald trump
189
2023-35-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved