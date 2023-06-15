Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Will Assemble 'Good Team'

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump will find a "good team" for legal defense against a federal indictment.

Whitaker, appearing on "Wake Up America," was asked about Trump's reported difficulties in assembling a legal team for his defense in the indictment. Whitaker said representing Trump "shouldn't hurt their careers," adding, "we should be in a place where, just like John Adams when he represented" British officers accused in the Boston Massacre of 1770.

Said Whitaker: "We've reached a point now in this cancel culture where lawyers are afraid of" representing "controversial clients."

Whitaker also said "the hardest thing is really probably more, who can get admitted to the Miami bar than … who is going to represent Donald Trump, but I don't have any worries that he'll have a good attorney."

Whitaker also called for "cameras in federal courtrooms, including the Supreme Court," saying, "I feel very strongly about that.

"For some reason, the elitists in the federal judiciary think that somehow, they're too good to have cameras and … obviously, it does not allow for accountability and … transparency."