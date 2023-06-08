Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Equal Justice 'Shattered'

Calling it a "sad day for our country," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker tells Newsmax about the news of former President Donald Trump's indictment.

"Because, you know, if this was any other country on the globe, the State Department would be condemning this tonight as the stuff of banana republics," Whitaker said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Whitaker, who was appointed acting AG by Trump, said, "The rule of law has been shattered, equal justice under the law has been shattered. ... It's unbelievable, the ends that the left and the inhabitants of the swamp will go to try to get Donald Trump."

He noted that 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden and his son Hunter are "never subject to prosecution or even investigation. But Donald Trump always seems to, you know, have these rogue prosecutors attacking him."