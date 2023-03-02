×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew whitaker | merrick garland | doj | fbi

Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Garland Extends DOJ Politicization

By    |   Thursday, 02 March 2023 12:48 PM EST

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that he agrees with critics who say Attorney General Merrick Garland has used his position to extend the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department, after Garland's difficulty answering questions during a Senate committee hearing on the issue. 

"Merrick Garland could not answer some questions of the most important kind, and that is, 'Has the Department of Justice become politicized? Has Merrick Garland's position as attorney general been to extend the politicization of both the FBI and the main justice components?' I think he has."

Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, and Marsha Blackburn asked Garland "very pointed questions about the targeting of conservatives, the targeting of Republicans, the targeting of Christians and Catholics, and [he] didn't seem to have very good answers," said Whitaker. 

Whitaker also on Thursday disagreed with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's comments this week after Christie, a potential 2024 presidential candidate and former U.S. attorney, said he believes former President Donald Trump will be indicted by this summer. 

"Gov. Christie was a U.S. attorney with me in the Bush administration," said Whitaker. "Certainly he has some experience in this space. I just don't think there's any evidence that would suggest that Donald Trump will be indicted, whether it's a federal or state charge or whether it's in Georgia, New York, or Washington, D.C."

A "high standard" exists not only to bring charges but also a conviction, and "there's just not the evidence in any of these cases" to indict Trump, said Whitaker. 

Whitaker on Thursday also spoke out about the Supreme Court's eventual decision on President Joe Biden's student loan bailout, saying that the opinion will strike down the program.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that he agrees with critics who say Attorney General Merrick Garland has used his position to extend the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department.
matthew whitaker, merrick garland, doj, fbi
332
2023-48-02
Thursday, 02 March 2023 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved