Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Garland Extends DOJ Politicization

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that he agrees with critics who say Attorney General Merrick Garland has used his position to extend the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department, after Garland's difficulty answering questions during a Senate committee hearing on the issue.

"Merrick Garland could not answer some questions of the most important kind, and that is, 'Has the Department of Justice become politicized? Has Merrick Garland's position as attorney general been to extend the politicization of both the FBI and the main justice components?' I think he has."

Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, and Marsha Blackburn asked Garland "very pointed questions about the targeting of conservatives, the targeting of Republicans, the targeting of Christians and Catholics, and [he] didn't seem to have very good answers," said Whitaker.

Whitaker also on Thursday disagreed with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's comments this week after Christie, a potential 2024 presidential candidate and former U.S. attorney, said he believes former President Donald Trump will be indicted by this summer.

"Gov. Christie was a U.S. attorney with me in the Bush administration," said Whitaker. "Certainly he has some experience in this space. I just don't think there's any evidence that would suggest that Donald Trump will be indicted, whether it's a federal or state charge or whether it's in Georgia, New York, or Washington, D.C."

A "high standard" exists not only to bring charges but also a conviction, and "there's just not the evidence in any of these cases" to indict Trump, said Whitaker.

Whitaker on Thursday also spoke out about the Supreme Court's eventual decision on President Joe Biden's student loan bailout, saying that the opinion will strike down the program.

