Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Joe Biden 'Needs to Clear the Record' on Hunter

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden "needs to clear the record" on his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

Whitaker said on "Newsline," "One of the things that we should expect from Joe Biden because he's been caught, you know, he said he had nothing to do with his son's business dealings, that's been dismantled.

"You know, the group I'm associated with, America First Legal, I'm on the board of directors, has posted 1,000 emails on their website that demonstrates how closely intertwined Hunter Biden [and] Vice President Joe Biden were as it related to Ukraine."

He continued: "And obviously those meetings that were tipped off, and those phone calls that were tipped off, that matters. And what it matters is that you know, Hunter Biden was given important information to share with his contacts and his, you know, people that were paying him and Ukraine to show that he had access, to show that he had the ear of his father, who was vice president."

Whitaker said: "This keeps exploding. And, you know, Joe Biden has to get in front of a microphone [to] say he's going to be fully transparent and let the chips fall where they may because right now, there's so much unknown that he needs to clear the record and make sure the American people understand everything he was doing as vice president."

