Records Show 1K Emails Between Hunter Biden Firm, VP Office

Records released by the National Archives to a conservative watchdog surfaced more than 1,000 emails exchanged between Hunter Biden's investment firm and the office of then-Vice President Joe Biden over a two-year period, including hundreds that are still protected by executive privilege.

America First Legal obtained the records through a Freedom of Information Act request and released the trove of documents Wednesday.

There were 861 emails referencing Rosemont Seneca, Hunter Biden's firm, that were either sent or received by the Office of the Vice President from January, 2011, to December, 2013. Another 200 emails remain protected by executive privilege due to "confidential advice," the National Archives and Records Administration told AFL.

The emails show the firm's unfettered access to the White House, privilege for friends and partners of Hunter Biden's firm and even his role in planning high-profile events during his father's tenure in the Obama administration, according to AFL.

AFL says the vast discovery and types of communications show that despite President Joe Biden's claims to the contrary, his role of VP commingled with his son's business dealings — repeatedly.

"These records provide even more evidence that no daylight existed between Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and the Office of the Vice President during the Obama administration. The evidence accumulating against the Biden family's malfeasance is staggering. We will continue to put the pieces of this puzzle together and expose the truth to the American people," AFL Vice President Gene Hamilton said in a statement.

The emails purportedly show Hunter Biden using his name and influence to secure invitations for himself and/or friends and business partners to several White House events, including White House tours.

The leveraging of his surname is akin to the accusations made against Hunter Biden in the Ukraine-Burisma case, using his privilege to secure the presence of his father on phone calls with business partners or to call in favors.

"Hunter had the ability to direct correspondence, plan guest lists for state dinners and receptions, and bring people into the White House at his discretion," AFL said in its release of the docs. "This evidence further calls into question Joe Biden's claims that he was never involved with, never discussed, and did not know about Hunter's business dealings, and it raises questions as to the propriety of the massive payments Hunter was receiving while he was commanding such influence in the Office of the Vice President."