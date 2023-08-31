Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Concerned That Impeachment Could Backfire

There is more than enough support in the House and evidence to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, but caution also must be taken to make sure the process doesn't backfire for Republicans in the 2024 election, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I would predict that we'll have an impeachment inquiry in September," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think our colleagues in the House realize this is a serious offense, what the Bidens have been doing. They've been selling access to our federal government."

Biden, Comer added, is "more than likely compromised because of the millions of dollars he's taken from countries like China, Ukraine, and Russia, so I think there's overwhelming support now within our conference to move forward."

Comer said many moderate Republicans are worried that the proceedings will backfire.

"When the Republicans impeached [Bill] Clinton, they lost the majority," said Comer. "When the Democrats impeached [Donald] Trump, they lost the majority, so that's the legitimate concern. ... We're trying to be careful."

Still, Biden, "in my opinion, has committed multiple impeachable offenses, and the fact that his family has committed all these crimes, if he didn't know, like the media wants to say, then shame on him," Comer said.

Comer said more information is coming.

"My job isn't to impeach," he said. "My job is to get the facts to the American people, and it's like pulling teeth, but I think most people would agree about every two weeks, we disclose more information to the American people."

Comer also discussed the likelihood of testimony from associates of Hunter Biden and from the president's son, and said he expects that Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden's, to appear before his committee in the next four weeks.

"We're working on a pretty substantive hearing in late September," Comer said, adding that the committee will try to have depositions with people involved in the Biden-related LLCs.

Hunter Biden's testimony is welcomed any time, said Comer.

"We'll drop everything and let him clear his good name if he wants, but thus far, the Biden attorneys have done nothing but block, obstruct, and intimidate, so I wouldn't expect to see Hunter Biden anytime soon, but he has an open invitation," Comer said.

Comer has requested information regarding the alleged misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two during Joe Biden's time as vice president, writing a letter with Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., also a committee member to U.S. Archivist Colleen Shogan, seeking unrestricted special access under the Presidential Records Act to certain records related to Biden's foreign travel with his family on the official vice presidential plane (Air Force Two) and helicopter (Marine Two).

Comer said the flight logs show that Biden "hasn't been honest with the American people on a lot of things, especially how many times his son flew in airplanes."

But the committee has the testimony from Devon Archer and is putting a timeline together to determine if Joe Biden, while vice-president, visited some of these corrupt countries "where they were wiring his family millions of dollars."

"Was Hunter Biden on that plane?" Comer said. "Did he want to be seen with his son and wink at the corrupt foreign nationals and say, 'Look here, look here. We're a team. This is a team. You wire that money to my son, you're wiring it to me. Wink wink,' because that's what it appears has been going on. Especially when he was vice president."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!