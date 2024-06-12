WATCH TV LIVE

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Justice System Should Work for All Americans

By    |   Wednesday, 12 June 2024 01:34 PM EDT

Matthew Whitaker, the former Acting Attorney General under President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday Hunter Biden's felony convictions came after the Justice Department tried to sweep his crimes under the rug.

Appearing on "Newsline," Whitaker said Biden's three felony convictions are step one, as he faces a tax evasion trial in September. The Justice Department has allowed other alleged crimes by Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, to expire under the statute of limitations.

Jurors found Biden, 54, guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days. The jury in Wilmington, Delaware, deliberated for about three hours over two days.

Whitaker noted the Department of Justice was all set to offer Biden a sweetheart plea deal on the gun charges until the judge stepped in.

"They got their hand caught in the cookie jar," Whitaker said. "The judge identified this and asked basic questions to smoke this out."

In the wake of convictions for Trump and Biden, Whitaker said the justice system should work for all Americans.

"It shouldn't be used to pick off leading political candidates on either side," Whitaker said. "We shouldn't have cases where we don't know what the charges are and what the convictions are."

