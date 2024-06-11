Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Prison Possible for Hunter on Tax Conviction

Matthew Whitaker, acting attorney general in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Tuesday the federal tax case against Hunter Biden poses a more serious threat of prison time if he's convicted than his conviction earlier in the day for violating federal gun charges.

A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found President Joe Biden's son guilty of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when Hunter Biden lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine. As someone with no prior convictions, Hunter Biden is not expected to face a maximum sentence.

"Even though they're only advisory, there are sentencing guidelines that are still applicable under U.S. law," Whitaker told "Prime News" and guest host Rob Finnerty. "What you will see is that formula, because he has no criminal history and the violation, I think, is fairly low, he's probably looking at zero to six months [in prison] or a term of probation. I think that's probably what [Judge Maryellen Noreika] will give him."

Hunter Biden's trial on tax charges was initially scheduled for later this month in Los Angeles but Judge Mark Scarsi, a Donald Trump appointee like Noreika, recently granted a defense request to delay the trial until Sept. 5. Hunter Biden is charged with nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses that federal prosecutors claim was a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million he owed to the IRS.

Prosecutors allege he instead used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle which, by his own admission, included drugs and alcohol. The president's son has since repaid the back taxes.

"I'm watching this tax case very carefully out in California because I think that's actually a more important case and more significant because it brings in some of the things [about] the Biden [family] corruption and that narrative," Whitaker said.

"Remember, if he's convicted and sentenced for the tax charges, those felonies, he [already] will be a convicted felon. And all of a sudden, he is in a different criminal history, and he would have a more significant penalty because of that criminal history."

