Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter Has 'Home-Field Advantage'

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker suggested to Newsmax on Wednesday that amid the flash, the heavy media presence, the Hollywood lawyers, first lady Jill Biden sitting in the front row, and the trial being held in the Biden family's de facto home state, it would appear Hunter Biden has a "home-field advantage" in an otherwise routine gun case regarding his drug use and the purchase of a firearm.

"I think certainly the home-field advantage for the Bidens is a big deal in Delaware federal court," Whitaker told "American Agenda."

"I mean, you have a situation where so many people, you know, not only have voted for Joe Biden as their senator, but also as the president.

"The first lady is sitting in the front row, supporting her son. I think it's going to be, you know, no matter what the law is or the facts show, there is going to potentially be, some, intended or unintended bias to these jurors. And I think it's going to be the exact opposite of what we saw in New York City in Donald Trump's case ... where he didn't get any favorable rulings and certainly did not get a favorable outcome from the jury," Whitaker added.

"I think you're going to see an entirely different situation here. Let's hope that justice prevails. Let's hope the rule of law stands for something, because the American people are watching this very carefully."

The New York Times reported Wednesday that 12 jurors in the case are expected to deliver an objective verdict and "pay no attention to the defendant's last name, the most famous one in Wilmington. Pay no attention to the first lady, Jill Biden, sitting in the front row behind the defendant, whom she raised as her own son. Pay no attention to Mr. Biden's famous attorney, Abbe Lowell, or to the millionaire Hollywood lawyer also in the front row, Kevin Morris, who is largely bankrolling his friend Mr. Biden's legal defense."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com