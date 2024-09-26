Whitaker to Newsmax: Adams Indictment 'Possibly Part of a Pattern'

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax it's possible the Feds targeted New York City Mayor Eric Adams for indictment because he criticized the Biden administration, but that the investigation will have to play out.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show" Thursday, Whitaker said, "First of all, I mean, these are serious charges. And, you know, they believe that they have the goods on him for taking illegal bribes and doing official acts after receiving those bribes."

But, he said, "I thought the most interesting thing of the whole day was when Eric Adams suggested that he was targeted by the Biden administration and the Department of Justice under Merrick Garland because he had criticized them about their failure at the border and the immigrant crisis he's seeing in New York City. That's probably the most interesting part of what we've heard."

Whitaker said such an action wouldn't be unheard of considering the multiple prosecutions of former President Donald Trump.

He said, "I think you always have to be concerned about targeting of political opponents. I mean, obviously we've talked many times about this Department of Justice going after Donald Trump and using all sorts of, you know, the weapons and the power to investigate Donald Trump at every turn."

He continued, "And so, you know, I think this is a possibly a part of a pattern. Again, I want to hear the evidence. We didn't hear a lot of the evidence. I mean, the indictment is very detailed; but, you know, we're going to have to, you know, see what some of these witnesses have to say."

Adams was indicted Wednesday and is facing several federal charges alleging he secured bribes from foreign nationals and illegal campaign contributions in exchange for political favors.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com