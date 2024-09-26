WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudygiuliani | newsmax | ericadams | indictment

Giuliani to Newsmax: Adams Prosecuted for Criticizing Biden

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 01:13 PM EDT

Rudy Giuliani called the indictment of Eric Adams a "very sad day," telling Newsmax on Thursday the New York Mayor "wouldn't have been prosecuted" if he hadn’t criticized President Joe Biden over the illegal migrant crisis in the Big Apple.

"It's a very sad day, whether you're Republican, Democrat, or independent, to see the first sitting mayor of New York City indicted," Giuliani told Newsmax TV's "Newsline," hours after federal prosecutors unveiled a five-count indictment charging Adams with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery.

Giuliani said there’s "no question" that Adams was targeted by federal prosecutors for his criticism of the Biden administration for providing little support over the influx of illegal immigrants to New York City, an issue Adams said last year would "destroy New York City."

"His first assistant who was raided, was on the very day he was going to the White House with two other mayors to complain about Biden. Now, at that point, he was a very popular Black mayor of New York, biggest city in the country," Giuliani said.

"His criticizing Biden and then getting two more mayors to come with him was very dangerous politically to them. Their response to political danger is to corrupt the criminal justice system. I mean, the attorney general [Merrick Garland] is known for that.

"So I don't know if he's innocent or guilty. I can tell you he wouldn't have been prosecuted if he didn't criticize Biden," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rudy Giuliani called the indictment of Eric Adams a "very sad day," telling Newsmax on Thursday the New York Mayor "wouldn't have been prosecuted" if he hadn't criticized President Joe Biden over the illegal migrant crisis in the Big Apple.
rudygiuliani, newsmax, ericadams, indictment
290
2024-13-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 01:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved