Giuliani to Newsmax: Adams Prosecuted for Criticizing Biden

Rudy Giuliani called the indictment of Eric Adams a "very sad day," telling Newsmax on Thursday the New York Mayor "wouldn't have been prosecuted" if he hadn’t criticized President Joe Biden over the illegal migrant crisis in the Big Apple.

"It's a very sad day, whether you're Republican, Democrat, or independent, to see the first sitting mayor of New York City indicted," Giuliani told Newsmax TV's "Newsline," hours after federal prosecutors unveiled a five-count indictment charging Adams with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery.

Giuliani said there’s "no question" that Adams was targeted by federal prosecutors for his criticism of the Biden administration for providing little support over the influx of illegal immigrants to New York City, an issue Adams said last year would "destroy New York City."

"His first assistant who was raided, was on the very day he was going to the White House with two other mayors to complain about Biden. Now, at that point, he was a very popular Black mayor of New York, biggest city in the country," Giuliani said.

"His criticizing Biden and then getting two more mayors to come with him was very dangerous politically to them. Their response to political danger is to corrupt the criminal justice system. I mean, the attorney general [Merrick Garland] is known for that.

"So I don't know if he's innocent or guilty. I can tell you he wouldn't have been prosecuted if he didn't criticize Biden," he added.

