Report: N.Y. Mayor Adams Indicted Amid Corruption Probe

New York Mayor Eric Adams (Richard Savil / For Concordia Summit via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 09:33 PM EDT

Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted after a federal corruption investigation, but the indictment is sealed and it is unknown what charges he will face, The New York Times reported Wednesday night, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The indictment makes Adams the first sitting New York mayor to face criminal charges.

The charges came after the FBI in November searched Adams' electronic devices, and in the wake of a slew of resignations by top city officials in recent weeks as multiple federal corruption investigations entangle his administration.

A retired police captain, Adams was elected as the city’s 110th mayor nearly three years ago on a campaign pledge of reducing crime and bringing professionalism and "swagger' to the largest municipal government in the country.

Adams' attorney has said the mayor was cooperating with an investigation but did not say what it was about.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


