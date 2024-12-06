Drea de Matteo to Newsmax: DEI Was Always Racist

Actress Drea de Matteo told Newsmax on Friday that the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) movement over the last several years “was always racist.”

In October, Toyota joined Ford, Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniel’s, and Lowe’s in the growing list of companies that are pulling back on DEI initiatives. In November, Walmart pulled back on many of their practices and earlier this week Southwest Airlines agreed to abandon many of their diversity hiring programs. De Matteo said she doesn’t think “anybody likes it.”

“I think it was always it's racist on top of it. It's promoting racism. Something that was put there to quell racism was then now everything got flipped. It never worked for me. I always was more interested in the psychology of it,” she said during an appearance on “American Agenda.”

The founder of the patriotic streetwear line Ultra Free said that eventually it will be revealed who and why the DEI movement gained such traction within major corporations. “Look at the shareholders who are behind all of these sort of politicized gender identity and race politics. All of the identity politics. I feel like the psychology of that — later on — there's going to be papers written about why people jumped on this bandwagon. I think it's all b.s.,” she added.

