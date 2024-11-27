Civil Rights Group Slams Walmart Decision on DEI Initiatives

Marc Morial, CEO and president of the National Urban League, one of the nation's leading civil rights groups, says Walmart ended its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives because it succumbed "to a smear campaign, to threats, to bullying, and to blackmail by a handful of extremists."

Walmart pulled back on its DEI initiatives Tuesday following a string of legal victories by conservative groups that have filed an onslaught of lawsuits challenging corporate and federal programs aimed at elevating minority- and women-owned businesses and employees.

Morial told "CBS Mornings" he was "dismayed by this decision."

"They went from worst to first class when it comes to diversity," he said. "The idea that they would throw all of that away without any careful consultation with their partners, without any real serious evaluation of the success of these programs, is what dismays me."

Walmart told CBS that the company's decision is an effort to make everyone feel like they "belong."

"Like many companies all across the U.S., we've been on a journey," CEO and President John Furner said. "We'll continue to be on a journey. And what we're trying to do is to ensure every customer, every associate feels welcomed here in the shop and to feel like they belong."

Among other changes, Walmart said it will no longer give priority treatment to suppliers owned by women or minorities. The company also will not renew a five-year commitment for a racial equity center set up in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd. Additionally, it pulled out of a prominent gay rights index.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.