University of Michigan Weighs Changes to DEI Program

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 03:07 PM EST

The University of Michigan is considering changing its diversity, equity, and inclusion program in the wake of Donald Trump's re-election.

The New York Times reported Wednesday the school might shift its DEI budget to recruit programs and tuition guarantees for lower-income students. DEI administrators have mounted a campaign to rebut criticism of their work and preserve their funding ahead of a Board of Regents meeting set for Thursday.

The university has spent $250 million on DEI initiatives since 2016, the Times reported, with 56% of the funds going to salaries and benefits for DEI staff.

"It is my hope that our efforts in DEI focus on redirecting funding directly to students and away from a bloated administrative bureaucracy," Mark Bernstein, a Democrat regent, told the Times.

Sarah Hubbard, a Republican regent, told the Times that the school's focus on diversity statements led the university to hire too many faculty members with similar views. In September, a faculty committee said requiring diversity statements went against the school's commitment to freedom of expression.

Trump has pledged to crack down on DEI programs as a dozen states have banned or limited the practice at public universities, the Times reported.

Students at the University of Michigan have complained the DEI initiative has not done enough to improve racial diversity and led to a less positive campus climate, according to a survey conducted by the university. The survey found 5% of students identified as Black.

The DEI initiative has included special hiring programs for DEI-oriented faculty to a laptop loan program for low-income students, the Times said. Each of the school's dozens of "units" is required to have its own DEI plan and many also have their own DEI offices and staff, according to the Times.

Supporters of the DEI initiative argued it helped award more than 1,750 full-tuition scholarships to low-income students and has led to an increase in students of color on campus.

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 03:07 PM
