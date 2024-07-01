Trump: 'Big Win for Our Constitution, Democracy; Proud'

Former President Donald Trump hailed the Supreme Court's decision regarding presidential immunity.

The court on Monday extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

"BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump posted on Truth Social soon after the ruling was announced.

Little more than an hour later, the former president said the court's opinion should end all of the legal cases he's facing.

"Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes - The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James’ shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf’s 'case.' PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump posted.