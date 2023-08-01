×
matt taibbi | donald trump | hunter biden | media | devon archer | testimony | 2024 election

Taibbi to Newsmax: 'Extraordinary Political Moment' Favors Trump in '24

Tuesday, 01 August 2023 09:25 PM EDT

Journalist and author Matt Taibbi told Newsmax on Tuesday that the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, when stacked up against the "blackout" of media coverage on the Devon Archer testimony a day before, does not bode well for the left in 2024.

Taibbi, a self-professed critic of Trump, appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and weighed Tuesday's events against the bombshell testimony against the Bidens on Monday.

"I think this indictment … it's a little more substantive than the other three, I would say," Taibbi told Schmitt, meaning two other indictments. "But all that aside, this is an extraordinary political moment in American history."

Taibbi wrote earlier in the day on his website that, "If you drop 76 charges on a candidate and he goes up in polls, you might want to consider that you might be part of the problem." Taibbi started writing the article before the new indictment brought four more charges.

"When I was done [writing], he had 80 counts that he was facing, and he was going up in the polls," Taibbi said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's just an unprecedented situation politically, and I think the political establishment in this country is getting all the wrong messages from this."

Taibbi further pointed to the "blackout" of media coverage surrounding Monday's testimony of Devon Archer, which tied Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's selling access to Ukrainian energy company Burisma years ago. That access ultimately led to the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, bending to the wishes of Burisma executives.

"A lot of people look at that, and they feel like voting for Trump out of spite as a result because they know they're being lied to, certain things are being ignored," Taibbi said. "They might not even like Trump, and I think that's been a contributing factor to a number of protest candidates, but he's going to be the primary beneficiary."

Tuesday, 01 August 2023 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

