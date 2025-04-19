WATCH TV LIVE

Pastor Roemke to Newsmax: Christians Ought to Rejoice in Trump

Saturday, 19 April 2025 06:44 PM EDT

Pastor James Roemke expressed to Newsmax on Saturday that Christians should rejoice in the Trump administration's approach to Easter over the Biden administration's.

"Well, it certainly is a great blessing to see and to hear from President [Donald] Trump and Vice President [J.D.] Vance their strong confession of Christian faith, their strong confession that Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose for our justification. That's a great blessing, and it certainly is a far cry from last Easter, where the White House celebrated trans day of visibility on Easter Sunday," Roemke told "The Count."

"Wherever the name of Jesus Christ is proclaimed rightly, that is a great blessing and Christians should rejoice in that."

