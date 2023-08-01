Comer on Archer Testimony: Today Was a 'Bombshell'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax the congressional testimony of a former associate of Hunter Biden was a "bombshell" and said the "walls are closing in" on President Joe Biden and his family.

Comer is chair of the House Oversight Committee, where Devon Archer testified on Monday. The congressman made his comments during an interview on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Asked what he thought about Archer, Comer said: "I think that he was under a lot of pressure today. We know that the Biden attorneys have threatened him and intimidated him. We know the Department of Justice sent him two letters over the weekend, which is unheard of. But despite that, I think he answered a lot of questions that needed to be answered, specifically that Joe Biden did in fact talk to numerous people that his son was receiving wires from while Joe Biden was vice president.

"And that is something that Joe Biden has consistently lied about. That's what the Democrats have consistently taken Joe Biden's positions saying he never spoke with anyone Hunter Biden was doing business with. But yet we learned today that over 20 times, in fact, Joe Biden, while he was vice president, spoke with people who were sending the Biden family members these suspicious wires that the banks, or anyone else in America, knew what the purpose of the wires were for.

"Another thing that Devon Archer testified today was the Biden family, in fact, was influenced peddling. We know that Devon Archer has violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. That's a very serious law."

Comer said Archer's testimony calls into question whether Joe Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act "because his family was receiving millions of millions of dollars from these foreign nationals."

"None of these people that he [Hunter] put his dad on the phone with are reputable business people," Comer said. "They all are under some type of investigation or on the flee in the countries where they originate from. The people that Hunter Biden was putting on speakerphone with his sitting vice president father were some of the worst people on the planet, but yet they were paying the Biden family millions of millions of dollars.

"Every day, we get more and more evidence that points to Joe Biden directly. All roads lead to Joe Biden. And today, we've learned without a shadow of a doubt that Joe Biden has been lying to the American people when he said he never spoke with anyone his son was receiving money from.

"Devon Archer testified that the owners of Burisma were pressuring Hunter to call Washington to get [Viktor] Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor, fired. And we know because we've seen on video — Joe Biden bragged, in fact — firing the prosecutor in Ukraine that was investigating his son's corrupt energy company, and he wasn't going to give them our tax dollars our foreign aid unless the Ukrainian president fired the prosecutor.

"And that's what Devon Archer said that those guys were pressuring Hunter to do —call Washington, get this Shokin fired. I mean, this was a bombshell today. This is more evidence that points directly to Joe Biden. I mean the amount the number of crimes that the Biden family has committed continues to grow. And more and more evidence shows that Joe Biden knew exactly what was going on."

Comer maintained "the walls are closing in on the Bidens."

"We're going to continue to bring more associates in. We're going to continue to publish more bank records, and we're going to continue to move forward. I think the evidence will continue to mount. This is a snowball. It's rolling downhill. It's not going to stop."

Asked about a possible impeachment of Biden, he replied: "Well, I know how I would vote. But again, that's a decision for Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy. But, I'll tell you this, right before I came on the show, McCarthy called me, and I gave him a rundown of what was said today, and we talked about steps moving forward.

"So, you know, stay tuned."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!