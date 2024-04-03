Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Jews Might Reconsider Voting for Dems

Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Wednesday that the emerging "pro-Hamas voice within the Democratic Party" is going to force more Jewish voters to "reconsider their support of the Democrats."

On Tuesday, almost 50,000 voters in the Wisconsin Democratic primary voted for an "uninstructed" delegation as a protest vote against President Joe Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, The Hill reported.

Schlapp noted that similar protest votes occurred in Michigan and Minnesota, and said the numbers could signal "big trouble for Joe Biden" as many of his voters may be inclined to stay home in November.

"There are still Democrats that kind of want the Democratic Party to go back to being the center-left party and not the woke Communist Party," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"And there's a lot of Democrats who are mourning the fact that they wanted a liberal party, which was a little less constitutional, a lot more government spending; but you've got to be pro-military, and you've got to be pro-parent."

Only 2% of Republican voters in the Wisconsin primary voted "uninstructed" compared to about 8% of Democrats, according to The Hill.

